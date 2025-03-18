Fulton Theatre Announces THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS: PATSY CLINE AND WOMEN OF COUNTRY Starring Christine Mild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fulton Theatre will present "This One's for the Girls: Patsy Cline and the Women of Country," a tribute concert celebrating the iconic women who shaped Country music. This performance will transport audiences through decades of timeless hits, honoring the legacies of Country's best.

It's a Girls' Night Out for all lovers of country music! This show celebrates the women of country music: the singers, songwriters, musicians, groups, legends, and stars. Powerhouse vocalists Christine Mild (“Always, Patsy Cline”, Denver Symphony, Maine State MT, Fulton Theatre) and Erin Parker (back-up singer for Martina McBride, National Tour “Ring of Fire”) join forces with accomplished guitarist Chris Siebold (Prairie Home Companion, Grammy winner – Howard Levy, Kick the Cat) to bring the sounds, harmonies, heart and soul of country music to the stage alongside a full backline band. Enjoy songs from Reba McIntire, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, The Chicks, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

"This One's for the Girls: Patsy Cline and the Women of Country" will take place on March 22, 2025 at 8pm and March 23, 2025 at 2pm as part of the Fulton Theatre's Tribute Concert Series.

Tickets for "This One's for the Girls: Patsy Cline and the Women of Country" are available for purchase online at thefulton.org, by calling the Fulton Theatre Box Office at (717) 397-7425, or in person at the box office located at 12 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA.

Comments