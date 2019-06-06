Fulton Theatre 2019/20 Season Announced

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is proud to announce the most exciting season in the theatre's 166-year history! The Fulton "Engages Life Through Art" through three distinct series serving over 160,000 patrons through diverse programing reflecting the broad make-up of the Lancaster community and greater region of eastern Pennsylvania. The 2019-2020 season, with three regional premieres, begins September 17 and continues through July 26.

Marc Robin, Executive Artistic Producer, stated, "This truly is one of the most exciting lineups that has come together for one season! We are very fortunate to share these many great stories of human connection, perseverance, and dreaming large."

MAINSTAGE SERIES

Evita

September 19 - October 13, 2019 (Previews September 17 & 18)

Lyrics by Tim Rice - Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Based on the heroic true story! Featuring a diverse cast, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical masterpiece, Evita, charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, this Tony Award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her untimely death from cancer at age 33. Well-known numbers include "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires" and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

Peter Pan

November 14 - December 29 (Previews November 12 & 13)

A Musical Based on the Play by Sir J.M. BarrieLyrics by Carolyn Leigh - Additional Lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph GreenMusic by Morris (Moose) Charlap - Additional Music by Jule StyneOriginally directed, choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins

On the grand scale of Fulton's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this is a holiday adventure for the entire family! Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award-winning musical follows Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, as they visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

January 16 - February 9, 2020 (Previews January 14 & 15)

Adapted by Ken Ludwig

REGIONAL PREMIERE! All aboard the Orient Express for a suspenseful, thrilling ride! Adapted from the reigning Queen of Mystery, Agatha Christie, Ken Ludwig adds humor to the mix, for an all-out murder mystery adventure! Just after midnight, the train comes to a screeching halt after a snowdrift stops it dead in its tracks. The midnight hours prove to be disastrous as one passenger is stabbed a dozen times. Detective Hercule Poirot has his work cut out for him, as all the passengers are suspects and all have alibis. Will he find the murderer before they strike again?! This classic whodunit arrives at the station in time to escape your winter blues.

Kinky Boots

March 5 - 29, 2020 (Previews March 3 & 4)

Book by Harvey Fierstein - Music and Lyrics by Cyndi LauperBased on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

REGIONAL PREMIERE! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and featuring a joyous, Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

TITANIC

April 16 - May 10, 2020 (Previews April 14 & 15)

Story and Book by Peter Stone - Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston

The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 15, 1912, remains the quintessential disaster of the twentieth century. A total of 1,517 souls-men, women and children-lost their lives (only 711 survived). The musical play TITANIC examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship-of her officers, crew and passengers, to be sure-but she will not serve as merely the background against which fictional narratives are recounted. The central character of our TITANIC is the Titanic herself.

Jersey Boys

June 4 - July 12, 2020 (Previews June 2 & 3)

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four SeasonsBook by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice - Music by Bob Guadio - Lyrics by Bob Crewe

REGIONAL PREMIERE! The Broadway smash hit makes its regional debut! How did four kids from Jersey become one of the greatest successes in pop music history? Best Musical winner at the both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you up the charts, across the USA and behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.. Experience electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these guys all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and more.

ELLEN ARNOLD GROFF STUDIO SERIES

Wait Until Dark

October 10 - October 27, 2019 (Previews October 8 & 9)

By Frederick KnottAdapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

A suspenseful Halloween treat for every thrill seeker! A mysterious doll mistakenly smuggled into the country possesses secrets that puts a young couple in serious danger, especially the blind homemaker. Based on the acclaimed film starring Audrey Hepburn, this cult classic will have you on the edge of your seat, minute after pulsating minute. Left home alone and to her own devices, Suzy is forced to defend herself against three con men, who are after the doll and its goods. A clever cat-and-mouse game of deception becomes more dangerous when the doll disappears! The game takes a drastic turn when the lights go out!

An Act of God

February 13 - March 1, 2020 (Previews February 11 & 12)

By David Javerbaum

First, there was The Producer's, and then there was The Book of Mormon, now another outrageous comedy, An Act of God. Former Daily Show writer, David Javerbaum, writes this divine comedy, and no act of God is safe! God returns to earth to re-write the Ten Commandments for the social media generation, and he has a lot to say! An Act of God caused a comedic storm on Broadway in 2015 with The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons as God. It was so popular; it was revived just one year later with Will & Grace's Sean Hayes. The New York Times called it "Gut-Busting-Funny!" An all-out hilarious attempt will be made to answer many questions that have plagued humanity for many millennia. Do not miss his return!

The Whipping Man

March 26 - April 12, 2020 (Previews March 24 & 25)

By Matthew Lopez

Taking place during the first Passover following the end of the Civil War and the fall of slavery, two former slaves greet their former owner, a young Confederate officer who has been severely wounded. The officer finds his family's home in ruins and abandoned, save for his two former slaves, Simon and John, who wait in the empty house for the family's return. As the three men wait for signs of life to return to the city, they wrestle with their shared past, the bitter irony of Jewish slave-owning and the reality of the new world in which they find themselves. The sun sets on the last night of Passover and Simon - having adopted the religion of his masters - prepares a humble Seder to observe the ancient celebration of the freeing of the Hebrew slaves from Egypt, noting with particular satisfaction the parallels to their current situation. But the pain of their enslavement will not be soothed by this tradition, and deep-buried secrets from the past refuse to be hidden forever as the play comes to its shocking climax.

Fun Home

May 14 - 31, 2020 (Previews May 12 & 13)

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

The Tony Award-winning darling of 2015, taking home the coveted "Best Musical," "Best Book," and "Best Score" Triple Crown, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, Fun Home is based on the real life story of cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Alison's creative imagination becomes real as she recalls how her families' dysfunctional dynamic upbringing shaped who she has become. Maple Avenue has never looked so familiar and yet unrecognizable as we flip through the sketchbooks of her life's most pivotal moments: preadolescence, college years, and where she finds herself today. This achingly beautiful portrait of family examines our relationships within, and how family hold the keys to our successes, and ultimately they hold the keys to our hearts.

THE EICHMANN FAMILY SERIES

'Twas The Night Before Christmas

November 30 - December 28, 2019

Saturdays

Book and Lyrics by Marc Robin and Curt Dale ClarkMusic by Marc Robin

A new and exciting holiday adventure story, based on the Christmas classic, with festive song and dance! A fantastic treat you can enjoy with your entire family and all of your favorite holiday friends - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, and more. Through a magical visit to Toyland, Charlotte discovers the true meaning of family and the holidays.

Snow White

March 14 - 28, 2020

Saturdays

Book, Music and Lyrics by Marc Robin

Not your typical fairy tale, when the seven little dwarfs grow up to be seven historical figures, Snow White takes a very different journey. In this fun twist on the classic, Snow White encounters a narcissistic queen, a tap-dancing mirror and a not so charming Prince Charming as she searches for true happiness and make strong confident decisions for herself. This classic tale of good versus evil teaches that every story can be told in a different way.

The Little Mermaid

April 25 - May 9, 2020

Saturdays

Book, Music and Lyrics by Marc Robin

Join us under the sea for the all-singing, all-dancing musical adventure suitable for any sea royalty! Based on the imaginative tale from Hans Christian Anderson, Melody has a wish to explore the world that is unknown to her and allows the music to guide her. Lucky for her, she has her friends Bobell, the frog, Turtell, and Flutter, a beautiful butterfly, and many others along the way to keep her out of harm's way as the battle between Seaweed, the sea witch, and Poseidon escalates. The largest Eichmann Family Series production in the Fulton's history will mesmerize and amaze the young and the young at heart!

Beauty and the Beast

June 13 - July 11, 2020

Saturdays

Written by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark

You know the story, but this interactive version will enchant audiences in a completely new way! The actors have gone rogue, the Director is here to ensure the beautiful story of Rose, and Chadwick is told in the most magical way. This behind-the-scenes, and in front-of-the-scenes, musical will capture your heart and share its message that imagination, not technology, is the key to unlocking your dreams!





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You