Douglas Carter Beane Appointed Artistic Director of Genesius Theatre

Genesius Theatre has announced that five-time Tony Award nominated playwright, screenwriter, and director Douglas Carter Beane has joined the organization as Artistic Director for the coming year.

A native of Reading, PA, Beane began his creative journey on the stage of Genesius Theatre before becoming one of the most acclaimed voices in contemporary American theatre. Beane is known to Broadway audiences for his Tony-nominated plays The Little Dog Laughed and The Nance, as well as the book for the hit musicals Xanadu and Sister Act. Beane's own early experiences at Genesius were immortalized in his play Shows for Days, presented by Lincoln Center Theater's, directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Patti LuPone and Michael Urie — a heartfelt tribute to the theatre community that shaped him.

Returning to his hometown while scouting locations for his upcoming film directorial debut, Magic Time, Beane stopped by the theatre that gave him his start. Upon learning of Genesius' current financial challenges and leadership vacancy, he graciously offered to step in and help guide the theatre toward a stronger, more sustainable future.

“At the end of the day, I'm a theater geek — and I feel a responsibility to the place that gave me my start,” Beane shared. “I want to make theatre happen: new plays, new musicals, and rediscover forgotten works — to give them future lives.”

As Artistic Director, Beane will oversee a new chapter for Genesius Theatre, one focused on revitalization, mentorship, youth engagement, and artistic innovation. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as the organization launches a major fundraising and restoration initiative to strengthen its financial foundation, upgrade the building, and ensure the theatre remains a thriving space for generations to come.

“Doug's return represents both a homecoming and a rebirth,” said Stefanie Deiter-Printz, Vice President of Genesius Theatre's Board of Directors. “His vision, combined with our renewed commitment to education and community, will help set the stage for the next 50 years of Genesius Theatre.”

Founded in 1971 by Michael O'Flaherty and Jane Simmon Miller, Genesius Theatre has long been a cornerstone of the Reading arts community. With Beane's guidance, the organization aims to honor that legacy while boldly shaping its future — ensuring that the next generation of performers and storytellers have the same opportunity to find their voice that he once did.

Genesius Theatre will hold an Open Meeting with Douglas Carter Beane on Monday, October 13th at 7PM at the theatre. All are welcome to attend to meet Doug, hear his vision for the theatre's future, and participate in an open forum as Genesius begins this exciting new chapter. Genesius Theatre is located at 153 N. 10th St., Reading, PA. For more information, call the theatre at (610) 371-8151 or email info@genesiustheatre.org.