Derek Hough To Bring 2026 Tour to the Hershey Theatre

The live dance show features new high-energy choreography and Hough's unrivaled stage presence.

Derek Hough will return to the stage with an innovative and exciting dance experience for 2026 – “Derek Hough Symphony Of Dance: Encore.” The show will come to Hershey Theatre on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

From the Emmy Award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show features new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility, and, as always, Hough's unrivaled stage presence.

Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.




