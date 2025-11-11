Derek Hough To Bring 2026 Tour to the Hershey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Derek Hough will return to the stage with an innovative and exciting dance experience for 2026 – “Derek Hough Symphony Of Dance: Encore.” The show will come to Hershey Theatre on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

From the Emmy Award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show features new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility, and, as always, Hough's unrivaled stage presence.

Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.