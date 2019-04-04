Dallastown Stages LES MISERABLES

For Dallastown's musical production of Les Misérables, there are a small handful of students joining the high school performers on stage. Intermediate school students Julianna Gutekunst and Jack Herrington, and Middle School student, Madeline Herrington, are three of these talented underclassmen. Julianna reveals, "This is the first musical I've performed in. I always thought Les Mis was such a beautiful story. I was excited to audition. Cosette is my favorite character." Maddie interjects, "Cosette stuck out to me too!" Julianna and Madeline share the roles of Little Cosette and Little Eponine. Jack plays the part of Gavroche.

These young performers are familiar with the musical from watching the film and seeing it performed at the Hippodrome in Baltimore last year. Jack relates, "The story always made me sad, but brought out a good theme and a lovely story." Maddie agrees, "It's really cool to learn about that time period, what was going on, and the topics being brought up."

All three kids agree that the barricade scene is their favorite. "It's the best part of our production," Julianna declares. "The show is a lot of misery, but a lot of action. It's about love and has moments of happiness. If you're a person who loves history you should come to the show!"

Dallastown Area School District at 700 New School Lane, Dallastown, PA will present Les Misérables on April 11, 12, and 13 at 7pm, and April 13 and 14 at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now for $12 and may be purchased by clicking the link at the bottom of the home page at dallastown.net.

