Country Duo Brothers Osborne Will Play the Hershey Theatre in March

Brothers Osborne will bring the "We're Not For Everyone Tour" to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. with special guest Everette.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Brothers Osborne is currently on the "We're Not For Everyone Tour," hitting over 50 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta and now, Hershey. Brothers Osborne has previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more. In 2019, the duo embarked on a headlining world tour, including three sold-out nights at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which were recorded for the album, "Live At The Ryman."

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The singer/songwriter siblings have collected five Country Music Association (CMA) and five American Country Music (ACM) trophies and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees. Brothers Osborne is in the running for Best Country Album ("Skeletons") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me") at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards.

