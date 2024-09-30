Cirque Du Soleil Returns To State College With OVO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to State College, Pennsylvania for the first time in over 10 years with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. The show will play the Bryce Jordan Center from March 26-30, 2025.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

The name OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show.

OVO will perform in State College, Pennsylvania at the Bryce Jordan Center from March 26-30, 2025.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7PM

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7PM

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 3PM and 7PM

Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 1PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Cirque Club pre-sale starts September 30 at 10AM; it's free and easy to join at cirquedusoleil.com/club-cirque. General public on-sale begins on October 7, 2024. Tickets for OVO are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

ABOUT OVO

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.

Comments