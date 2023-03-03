Celeste Mancinelli Brings CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Sunday April 2nd at 2pm at The West Shore Theatre 317 Bridge Street, New Cumberland Pa.

Celeste just received two BroadwayWorld Awards for Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"

"What keeps the audience entranced is a lucid narrative, abundant humor and deft storytelling amidst a large spectrum of comedy in her physical comportment, and seriously arresting vocal technique that manifests into song at the drop of a walking stick. " Charles E. Gerber ENTERTAINMENT SPLASH MAGAZINE

For more info on Celeste and " Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com

For tickets, please visit www.westshoretheatre.org or call 717-759-5464.