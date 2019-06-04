Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock At BRT

Bristol Riverside Theatre's Summer Music Fest celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with Woodstock at 50: A Celebration running July 18-28. BRT revisits this pivotal moment in music history with songs such as "Piece of My Heart", "With A Little Help From My Friends", and "Evil Ways". Led by Keith Baker and the BRT Concert Band, the program features BRT favorites Demetria Joyce Bailey, Laura Giknis, Danny Vaccaro, Tasha Waters and introducing newcomer Paul Binotto.

Performances are Thursday, July 18 at 7:30PM; Friday, July 19 and 26 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, July 20 at 8:00 PM; Sunday, July 21 and 28 at 3:00 PM; Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 PM; and Saturday, July 27 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $32, with discounts for students, groups and military personnel. Visit brtstage.org or call the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100 for more information. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

BRT's Summer Music Fest 2019 concludes with Broadway Summer Spectacular (August 15 - 25, 2019), bringing Broadway to Bristol in an evening packed with Broadway hits from composers like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, and Leonard Bernstein.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.





