CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS is Coming to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater

Experience thrilling and mysterious shadow silhouettes rendered live in Catapult: Magic Shadows at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. This show is made possible by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeARTS Healthy Family Series.



"Catapult is one of the most magical stage shows I've ever seen," enthused Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "The moving shadow silhouettes will delight children of all ages."



An America's Got Talent finalist from Season 8, Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or the twist of a torso, Catapult's dancers stretch their bodies, and your imaginations, telling stories with humor and pathos by transforming magically from one shape to another. See Vivaldi's Four Seasons spring to life, be amazed as you watch their bodies transform into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon even a helicopter, and travel the world from Paris to Beijing in under 10 minutes!



Animated by the dancers' shadows, every cinematic scene in Magic Shadows is a kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling that will awe and astound you. A great show for the whole family - full of laughs, emotions and miraculous transformations. You will leave this show dazed and happy, and you will never look at your own shadow the same way again!



Tickets for Catapult: Magic Shadows start at $38 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.