BWW Review: THUMBELINA at Gamut Theatre Group

Looking for some family friendly entertainment this summer? You won't want to miss Gamut Theatre's production of Thumbelina, performed by the Popcorn Hat Players! Thumbelina, a creation on of Hans Christian Andersen in 1835, is a tiny child. In Gamut's adaptation of this beloved story, Thumbelina reminds us all not to allow others to tell us who we are and what we are capable of. Join the Popcorn Hat Players for this magical tale Saturday afternoons through August 14th, and if you're interested in a special group performance, visit www.gamuttheatre.org/php for more information.

In a word, this production of Thumbelina is adorable. There is something for everyone in this show. It begins, in Popcorn Hat Players tradition, with a musical introduction led by Erin Shellenberger. After a fun and energetic introduction, the audience meets the woman who wants a child so much that she asks a witch to help her. The witch gives her a seed, which, with a lot of love and care, grows into a flower where Thumbelina is born. From this delightful fairytale opening, the audience journeys with Thumbelina, meeting a host of other characters as she tries to get back home after being kidnapped. Everything about this story is enchanting.

The costumes (coordinated by Erin Shellenberger), set (designed by Ross Carmichael), and props (created by Janos Boon) are well-designed and colorful-adding to the sense of wonder and adventure. Erin Shellenberger and Lyeneal Griffin take on multiple roles throughout the show. Shellenberger is warm and loving as Thumbelina's mother, but she particularly shines in her comedic roles as Toad Mom and Field Mouse. Both Shellenberger and Griffin mimic the mannerisms of the animals they portray through their posture and body language bringing the characters of Toad Mom and Toad Son, Field Mouse, and Mr. Mole to life. Along with his roles of Toad Son and Mr. Mole, Griffin plays the magical, wish-granting characters of the Witch and the Flower King. He is suave, regal, and downright delightful in his role as the Flower King.

Ross Carmichael and Abby Carroll portray Charlie (the Flower King's Jester) and Thumbelina. Carroll's Thumbelina is sweet, helpful, and playful. Audiences of all ages will relate to her as she reminds us of the simple joys of life-friendship, sunshine, music, dancing, and love. Carroll and Carmichael interact beautifully on stage. The dance numbers, choreographed by Kim Greenawalt, are fun to watch because the actors perform them with such joy. Carmichael's character Charlie is inspired by Charlie Chaplin. He communicates solely through facial expressions and movement. The role depends on well-directed and well-executed movement to keep the story moving, and director Melissa Nicholson and actor Carmichael are definitely up to the challenge. Adult audiences familiar with Charlie Chaplin will find Carmichael's performance absolutely charming, while children will enjoy his silent antics.

Thumbelina is truly a family-friendly show that will delight audiences of all ages. Join the Popcorn Hat Players at Gamut Theatre for this adorable production. Tickets and show information can be found at www.gamuttheatre.org.