BWW Review: THE GREAT DUBOIS at Gretna Theatre

Is it a circus, vaudeville act, dance show, or stand-up comedy? Whatever you want to call it, The Great DuBois performance at Gretna Theatre is highly entertaining and wonderful for the whole family.

The return to live performances brought many challenges to the theater community. Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna, PA has turned these challenges into opportunities for thinking outside the box. Their risk paid off as audience members, eager for live theater again, flock back to see the unique new performances and fantastic theatrical production for which this venue is known.

The Great DuBois is not a typical theatrical production, but instead an excellent demonstration of how the circus arts can be used to create a fun family-friendly stage event. Along with his wife, Viktoria Grimmy, Michael DuBois tickles the audience with laughter, love, and creative stunts. With only a few props and limited space, the two bring the audience into a unique circus-like experience.

What made the event truly enjoyable was the comedic way DuBois interacted with the audience. Asking children and adults to come on stage to assist him, created an engaging and often hilarious outcome. The masterful way DuBois connects with the audience means that every show is slightly different. DuBois and his wife are quick to make adjustments as audience members can be a bit unpredictable. In this high speed (and sometimes dangerous) show, anything can happen when bringing the unknown on stage.

A unique and loving aspect of this performance was the nod to classic circus arts and the dedication of these "old fashion" tricks to grandma. Dubois is clearly a boy who loves his grandmother and the circus trips that inspired his many years of mastering amazing juggling and unicycle skills. Rarely will you find a more skilled artist.

In addition to creative and unique shows like The Great DuBois, Gretna Theatre has a full line up of stage productions for the summer series, including family friendly productions for children. For more information about this and other shows, visit www.https://www.gretnatheatre.org/.