BWW Review: THE DEVIL POURS IT STEADY at Orpheus Theater

The Devil Pours It Steady is the latest offering by local playwright, Tyler Rossi. The show is available for streaming now through July 23rd and is produced by the Orpheus Theater. Rossi's resume includes many compelling dramatic pieces including Verboten and End of the Line. The current work falls a little short.

Devil is set during a post-World War One America struggling with the challenges of Prohibition. The four person cast (John Kleimo, Alyssa Keshel, Jeremiah Miller, and Katherine Rossi) represent some of the most seasoned and talented actors in the area. However, in this show they are not consistently at the top of their game. There are at least two reasons for this.

The action of the show is very static. Taking place almost exclusively in a minimalistic living room, there isn't much to look at. The audience, instead, must focus, solely on the dialogue. That segues to the second challenge. The show is available via streaming video. However, the actors' broad mannerism and tone do not always match the subtlety required of acting on film. Director, John Roherkemper must take, at least some, of the responsibility for these choices.

Some of the major themes that the script deals with includes the casualties of war, infant mortality, dangers of alcohol, and the obligations to family. The climax of the show owes a nod to Anton Chekov. Overall, the show has potential, but it still needs some work. Tickets and more information can be found here.