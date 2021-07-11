BWW Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Songs for a New World invites the audience to experience moments in life. This song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, is an exploration of the choices that individuals make that can change the course of life. It introduces the audience to a variety of people at different stages in their lives and at different moments in history. This small-cast show is a great choice for theatres just beginning to open up, seeking to keep audiences and cast members safe, as well as for those offering virtual performances at this time. Oyster Mill Playhouse presents Songs for a New World virtually now through July 17th.

The show, directed by Stephen FJ Martin with music director Ryan Dean Schoening, features Nina Cline, Jasmine Graham, Lily Myers, Beth Jacobs Darowish, Ariadne Retzer, Émile Joseph Weeks, Brad Barkdoll, and Josh Schwartz. Accompanying this talented cast is an amazing orchestra, including Scott Williams (piano), Joseph McAnulty (Violin I), Caleb Stelle (Violin II), Jenny Huerter (Viola), Caitlin Case (Cello), Yang Han (Guitar), Allen Roth (Bass), and John Tuzza (Drums/Percussion). It is a demanding score, and the orchestra handles it beautifully.

The cast as a whole has wonderful enunciation, which is very important in a show where the lyrics tell the stories. Not only is it easy to understand every word, but the actors also adapt their facial expressions and body language to each of the different characters they play. While there's no specific storyline, the actors draw the audience in with their ability to convey the depth of the decisions with which their characters are faced and how they deal with them. There are definitely some stand-out performances for each of the actors.

Lily Myers has a lovely mezzo-soprano tone that is highlighted perfectly in "I'm Not Afraid of Anything". "Christmas Lullaby" is a beautiful and emotional song, and Nina Cline delivers a heartfelt and pitch-perfect performance of the piece. All of the women have great range not only in their vocals but also in their acting-displaying a variety of emotions through their expressions, vocal tone, and movement. Beth Jacobs Darowish, for example, moves from the introspective yearning and wistfulness of the woman in "Stars and the Moon" in Act 1 to the outwardly strong yet inwardly fearful character of "The Flagmaker, 1775" in Act II. The fullness and strength of her voice is well-suited to both songs, and her ability to bring her characters' emotions to life is inspiring. Ariadne Retzer's first piece, "Just One Step" is delightfully relatable and funny (and the breath control on her last note is astounding). Jasmine Graham will have audiences laughing out loud during her performance of "Surabaya-Santa". Her performance as Mrs. Claus who has had enough is dramatic and well-acted.

Émile Joseph Weeks shines in his performance of "Flying Home" in the second act where his high notes soar. "The World was Dancing", featuring Josh Schwartz and Jasmine Graham, and "I'd Give It All For You", featuring Brad Barkdoll and Ariadne Retzer, are two of the best performances of the show. Schwartz is a wonderful storyteller, and Graham's crystal clear tone matches Schwartz's strong baritone. Barkdoll and Retzer will bring tears to the audience's eyes during their performance of "I'd Give It All For You". They pour their hearts into the song and their harmonies are amazing.

The entire cast brings the show to a strong close with "Hear My Song", which brings the stories back together and unites them in beautiful soaring harmonies. This show is a wonderful reminder that, even in times when we feel isolated and alone in our struggles, we all face times of uncertainty and difficult decisions. This show will bring audience a feeling of strength and hope that is sorely needed these days. Visit www.oystermill.com/tickets/ to see this show before it's too late.