BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre

Fulton Theatre's Kinky Boots is a top-notch celebration of the power of acceptance. Matt Farcher shines as Charlie Price, the unassuming owner of a down and out British shoe manufacturer. Farcher conveys a certain weariness in his character that helps us sympathize with his financial and emotional desperation.

Kate Fahrner plays Lauren, a spunky factory worker with a bit of a crush on her boss. Fahrner has a very expressive face, and a strong set of pipes. She lets us know that she has a penchant for romantically poor choices in her very funny number, "The History of Wrong Guys"

Darius Harper is the complex and fierce female impersonator,Lola. Harper has a unique and very endearing take on the character. One of my favorite quirks of his is that he growls, hisses, stammers and employs multiple other types of "vocal punctuation marks" in order to stress a point.

Conflict arises as Lola teams up with Charlie to create "Kinky Boots" a line of feminine footwear designed specifically for men. As can be imagined, there is plenty of resistance from some closed-minded factory workers. Yet Charlie and Lola team up to demonstrate time and again not to judge a book by its cover.

The score by Cyndi Lauper is excellent. Lola has two especially memorable and tender songs, "Not My Father's Son" and "Hold Me in Your Heart". Harper's voice makes these melodies soar. The lush nine piece orchestra led by Ben McNaboe is a treat.

Direction by Marc Robin is superb as usual. Choice of set design, costumes, wigs, and make-up all pop. This show is a well-oiled machine, and well deserved of your time and money. This show is extended through April 4 with good reason. Tickets and more info can be found here.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories