BWW Review: HEDDA GABLER at EPAC

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center takes a step outside of the community theater comfort zone with their recent production of Hedda Gabler. While many theaters are catering to the greatest common denominator, EPAC continues to take risks and prioritize quality over quantity. This production is a perfect example of that mission.

Hedda Gabler is a classic of modern theater. Written by Henrik Ibsen and first performed in 1891, this show is decades (centuries?) ahead of its time in regard to issues such as feminist thought, the pitfalls of marriage, and class-related power struggles. Best of all, these topics are embedded in an entertaining and engaging narrative.

Kristie Ohlinger stars as the eponymous character. Ohlinger plays Hedda with admirable complexity. At different points of the show, Hedda was seen as the hero, the villain, the anti-hero, and the victim of the piece. Ohlinger does a very effective job of bringing us along for that journey, yet allowing us to draw our own conclusions.

Zach Haines, plays Tesman, Hedda's nerdy husband. Haines has good rapport with Ohlinger and they make a believable, if not imperfectly matched, couple. Tim Riggs is thrown into the mix as Lovborg, Tesman's "fremeny" and Hedda's past lover. Riggs gives the character some sympathy, especially after Hedda gives this former alcoholic, "just one cup of cold punch". The audience knows this isn't going to end well, and it doesn't.

Richard Bradbury is positively slimy as Judge Brack. Rachel Faust brings a lot to her part of as another complex female character, Mrs. Elstead. Robin Payne and Eileen Quinn give support and well-rounded performances as Aunt Juliana and Berte, respectively.

Patrick Marber is credited with this version of Ibsen's script. The language is straightforward, and easily accessible. Ibsen is renowned for his realism in both plot and dialogue. Therefore, I was a bit distracted by the actors' over-enunciation. They hit their t's and k's and p's especially hard. While such an approach might be needed in something Shakespearean, it was not needed here. Instead, it pulled me out of the action from time to time, reminding me that I was watching "the-a-tah".

Director, Ed Fernandez does a great job of keeping the action moving. Whereas, a lot of Ibsen plays are so dialogue heavy, that they could be a radio play, Fernandez gives us lots to look at and matches the words with the actions fluidly.

Costume design by S. Lionella Feeney and scenic design Jordan Janota led to some very cool choices that were up for symbolic interpretation. For example, Hedda spent the entire show wearing a pair of satin pajamas. To me, this emphasized her selfishness, her choice to indulge and prioritize herself at the expense of others around her.

Also, Hedda spent a lot of time matching gray paint samples against her unfinished apartment walls. Might the gray represent her character's intentions? She is not all "good" or all "bad", but some degree of both? I don't know, but it's fun to think about.

Hedda Gabler runs now through March 26. Tickets and more info can be found at the theater website.