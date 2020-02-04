BWW Previews: ALMOST, MAINE at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

John Cariani's play Almost, Maine, premiered in 2004 at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine. Almost, Maine is comprised of nine short plays that all take place around the same ten minutes on a wintery Friday night in small-town Maine. This unique set of stories that explore themes of love and loss is the opening show of the 23rd season of DreamWrights Center for Community Arts.

Almost, Maine fits beautifully into the theatre's season theme of "Finding Common Ground." Director Ernesto Rosas explains, "common ground is pretty much what you'll find even if you're not looking for it." An exploration of human relationships and experiences, Almost, Maine promises to resonate with audiences. Rosas hopes that audiences will "feel like they might be peeking into a time in their own lives" and take away "a sense o f hope that no matter what we've been through in love, what we're going through in love, and what might come in love, we're not alone in this. That we can get through, we can make it, and even if we say goodbye to it, we can live with it."

Join the cast and crew of Almost, Maine at DreamWrights February 7-9 for what Artistic Director Lori Koenig calls "the perfect date night production." Visit www.dreamwrights.org for tickets!





