America, Anne Wilson and More Set for Hershey Theatre In 2026

Hershey Theatre has added four more shows to its reopening lineup for 2026. The historic venue, set to reopen in the spring, will welcome singer-songwriter Anne Wilson, classic rock group America, comedian Daniel Tosh, and comedian Brad Williams between April and September. Tickets for all four events will go on sale on Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Anne Wilson will appear on Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. as part of “The STARS Tour,” the second leg of her national tour following a series of performances in 2025. Known for her work in both Christian and country music, Wilson has accumulated more than 2 billion streams and will perform songs including “Rain in the Rearview,” “Strong,” “Hey Girl,” and her multi-week No. 1 single “My Jesus.”

America will perform on Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. as part of “The Happy Trails Tour 2026,” following the group’s 55th anniversary tour. The Grammy-winning band will draw from its catalog of classic hits, including “Horse With No Name,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.

Daniel Tosh will appear on Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. during his 2026 “My First Farewell Tour.” Tosh is known for hosting and creating the Comedy Central series TOSH.0, which aired from 2009 to 2020, and currently hosts his video podcast “TOSH SHOW” for iHeart Media.

Brad Williams will perform on Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m. as part of “The Tall Tales Tour.” Williams, who began performing stand-up as a teenager, has toured internationally and appeared in television and film projects including FX’s Legit and Sam and Cat.

2026 EVENTS AT HERSHEY THEATRE

Anne Wilson — April 30 at 7 p.m.

America — May 9 at 7 p.m.

Daniel Tosh — June 16 at 7 p.m.

Brad Williams — September 13 at 7 p.m.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Public on-sale: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Purchase: www.Ticketmaster.com