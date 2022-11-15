Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All New Immersive, Candlelit Holiday Concert Experience Comes to Prima Theatre Next Month

Illumination runs December 2-18 at Prima Theatre.

Nov. 15, 2022  

A new and immersive holiday concert experience is coming to life at Prima Theatre. ILLUMINATION features powerhouse singers, instrumentalists, and a baby grand piano at the heart of the theatre-in-the-round, all awash in the glow of hundreds of candles.

"I began imagining holiday music in its most pure and engaging forms - not with all that surface glitter, but rather a sophisticated and immersive live concert experience," said Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent, who also directs the concert experience. He is joined by Associate Director and Choreographer Kristin Pontz. The concert features powerhouse vocalists from across the country: Melrose Johnson, Sarah Shelton, Joshua William Green, Brendan Coulter, and swings Luke Yellin and Wendi Yellin. The virtuosic pianist Ellington Carthan takes center stage on the baby grand piano, joining Prima from Washington DC after completing a two-year artist-in-residence at the Strathmore, with credits also including performing at the Kennedy Center, Smithsonian Institute, and for President Joe Biden. Ellington will be joined by a guitarist, cellist, and percussionist. Music arrangements are by former Prima NextGen intern and now professional musician Ali Murphy. The set design is by Brigid Reilly.

Illumination runs December 2-18 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave in Lancaster. Tickets are on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $58, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/illumination are highly recommended. Private tables, as well as traditional seating on risers in Prima's roomy and comfortable chairs, are available. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting primatheatre.org/groups or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.

Illumination performers travel on a trolley to homes and businesses, presenting 15 minutes of contemporary caroling as the "LanCarolers." Dressed in snow white, along with lights and amplified sound, the LanCarolers are available to be booked throughout select dates in December at primatheatre.org/carol.

Illumination is made possible by Headline Show Sponsor Eby and in part by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Sequinox, Primitives by Kathy, and Tono Group.




