ActorsNET Presents AN IDEAL HUSBAND

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy about blackmail and political corruption in late 19th century London has been updated by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby and moved effortlessly into Washington, D.C.'s world of politics and scandal during the 1960s. It performs on The Heritage Center Theatre stage in Morrisville, PA from September 13 through 29. Co-Starring Nicholas Pecht, Allison, Deratzian, Tristan Takacs and Cat Miller. Featuring (alphabetically) Laurie Hardy, Charlotte Kirkby, Greg Kopcho, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Joseph Ryan and Joy Woffindin. Produced by Charlotte Kirkby and Hayley Rubins-Topoleski. Directed by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski. Stage managed by Em Ricciardi. Costumes by Theresa Vassallo. Lighting design by Andrena Wishnie.

DATES: Sept. 13 - 29, 2019. (Nine performances only)

TIMES: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

PLACE: The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA - near the Calhoun Street Bridge.

ADMISSION: $22 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), WHYY cardholders and students (high school/college) and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Group rates available for ten or more.

TO RESERVE: Call the nonprofit Actors' NET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. On-line tickets can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com.

ON THE INTERNET: The Company's website is www.actorsnetbucks.org. Social networking includes Facebook page - www.facebook.com/theactorsnet -- and Twitter name @actorsnet.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You