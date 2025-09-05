ARSENIC & OLD LACE is Coming to Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts, will present the Broadway comedy of "Arsenic & Old Lace" directed by Pastor Ryan Brosious on October 30-November 1.

"Arsenic & Old Lace" revolves around drama critic Mortimer Brewster, whose engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts' window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren't just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts' penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police-not to mention Mortimer's own hesitancy about marriage-it'll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. Originally written by Joseph Kesselring for the stage, audiences may best know this show by the classic film starred Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra. "Arsenic and Old Lace" is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.

This stellar cast includes: Susan Diffenderfer as "Aunt Abby Brewster", Corey Woodcock as "Aunt Martha Brewster", Seth Greiner as "Mortimer Brewster", Tara Allred as "Elaine Harper", Chris Dailey as "Teddy Brewster", Jason Kriner as "Jonathan Brewster", Mark Allred as "Dr. Herman Einstein", Nathan Crawford as "Officer O'Hara", Fred Hooper as "Rev. Dr. Harper", Ben Broschart as "Officer Brophy", Mark Artley as "Officer Klein", Doug Rapson as "Lieutenant Rooney", Josh Muchler as "Mr. Witherspoon", Josiah Clemens as "Mr. Gibbs", Ashley Broschart as "Mr. Spenalzo", and Katrina Koble as "Mr. Hoskins".

Theatre leadership team includes: Pastor Ryan Brosious, Mary Tyler, Dani Sommers, Julie Dorman, Corey Woodcock, Kurtis Klodnicki, Shirley Homan, Libby Maust, Tara Allred, Joy Mertz, Carmen Fisher, Cindy Cover, Gary Young, Nate Hart, Josh Murray, Kristie McLeod, Lynn Warwick, Peggy Lenig, Angie Muchler, & Carole Brosious