ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND Announced At Gamut Theatre

Gamut Theatre presents its Signature Fall Play, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass.

The show will play every weekend in November - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are tiered, at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/hsc for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Bored with rules and lessons, young Alice finds herself literally tumbling into an adventure after following a smartly-dressed white rabbit down a hole and into a topsy-turvy world, where up is down, left is right, and everything is what it isn't.

Throughout her journeys, first in Wonderland and then in Looking-Glass Land, Alice meets a colorful cast of memorable characters in a tale that combines nursery rhymes, children's toys, and turns of phrase, turning each on their head with the dream-like logic of a child. Curiouser and curiouser!

Melissa Nicholson directs the play, which features student Kennedy Commissiong as Alice, and several skilled comedic actors as her whimsical adult counterparts.

More information at GamutTheatre.org.