A TALE OF TWO CITIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Enters Final Weekend at Servant Stage

Servant Stage will bring the sweeping Broadway musical A Tale of Two Cities to the stage this fall, with performances running through September 28 at the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School in Lititz.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, A Tale of Two Cities is a powerful story of love, sacrifice, and redemption set against the turbulence of the French Revolution. With a soaring score, unforgettable characters, and a gripping narrative of justice and mercy, this musical delivers both breathtaking spectacle and deep emotional resonance.

The production will feature a cast of 60 performers, a full orchestra, stunning sets, and period costumes that bring to life the grandeur and intensity of late 18th-century London and Paris.

“This is one of the most moving and visually stunning productions we've ever brought to the stage,” said Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. “Audiences will be swept away by the music, the drama, and the sheer scale of this show.”

Hailed as a sweeping epic in the tradition of Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, the musical premiered on Broadway in 2008 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello. Since then, its powerful storytelling and rich score have captivated audiences worldwide.

In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission to make live theatre accessible to everyone, all performances will be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis, allowing audiences of all ages and backgrounds to experience the production regardless of financial means.

Performances will be held September 11–28 at the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange Street, Lititz. Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets can be reserved at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255. Advance reservations are recommended.

About Servant Stage

Founded in 2011, Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County. Through its innovative Pay-What-You-Will model, Servant Stage has welcomed more than 50,000 audience members in the past year. The company will close out its 2025 season with A Christmas Carol in November and December.