A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Comes to Millbrook Playhouse

The Millbrook Playhouse presents the opening show of their 60th season, A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE, playing from June 2 to June 11 on the Ryan Mainstage.

DJ Little Big Man, a disc jockey from Patsy Cline’s hometown of Winchester, VA, guides the audience through Cline’s career, blending comic acts of the time and small vignettes seamlessly together with Cline’s timeless catalog of music. This magical evening transports you back in time into the audiences of Patsy’s most notable performances. Beginning with Cline’s start as a small town girl from Winchester, Virginia, audiences will watch as she transforms from a young singer in her hometown performing in honky-tonks and local radio stations, to a rising star at the Grand Ole Opry, and as she becomes a country legend performing in Carnegie Hall and Las Vegas.

This critically acclaimed musical, featuring Cline’s immortal hit songs and vignettes of her life and career, allows audiences a closer walk through her meteoric rise to fame, and celebrates the iconic singer’s music and memory through an unforgettable evening of songs, storytelling, and laughter. Audiences are treated to Patsy Cline’s classics performed live, including "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," "Sweet Dreams," and more. With great tunes, a great band, and country music’s greatest lady, this show will have you singing the whole way home!

With a script by Dean Regan and musical arrangements by John Randall, the show captures the essence of Patsy Cline and her music. A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE has been entertaining audiences around the world for thirty years, and is one of only two Patsy Cline inspired musicals to be approved by Patsy Cline’s family. “This is such an intimate and special musical that is sure to delight Patsy Cline fans, and introduce a new generation to her unforgettable catalog of music” said Artistic Director, Shannon Agnew. "Patsy Cline is an American icon, and her music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. This fresh and glamorous production headed by director Jared Whitford is such a special celebration of her legacy, and we can't wait to turn the Ryan Mainstage into Patsy Cline’s most iconic concert halls.”

Don't miss this spectacular musical journey through the life of Patsy Cline. Starring Samantha Lee Mason as Patsy Cline, Noah Tibbetts as DJ Little Big Man. Direction by Jared Whitford, musical direction by Halle Mitchell, lighting design by Ethan Vail, sound design by Adam Visconti and Kaden James, costume design by Maya Faye Gordon, scenic design and technical direction by Cade Sikora, production stage management by Ericka Conklin, props design by V.C. Deener.

Evening performances are June 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 pm. Matinees are June 4, 7, 11 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are now available at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Millbrook Playhouse’s address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751.