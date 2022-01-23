VIDEO: Watch the John W. Engeman Theatre's Cast of ROCK OF AGES Rehearse 'Don't Stop Believin''

The John W. Engeman Theatre is set to stage Rock of Ages from January 27th through March 13th, 2022 at the John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport. To purchase tickets and get more information, click here. Watch a sneak peak of the cast performing "Don't Stop Believin'" during their rehearsals at Pearl Studios in Manhattan below!

Rock of Ages is a five-time Tony Award-nominated musical that tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music. Rock of Ages' electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads, including: "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", "I Wanna Know What Love Is", "Here I Go Again", "Don't Stop Believin'" and more!