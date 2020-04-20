VIDEO: University A Capella Group Goes Online To Give Hope A Voice

Unwilling to be silenced by a pandemic or to allow its dead to be forgotten, an a cappella group with the State University of New York at Potsdam has gone online to share its voice of solace and hope.

Potsdam Pointercounts is one of four student-led a capella groups at SUNY Potsdam - one of the nation's top universities for competitive a capella. Comprised of more than 50 members spanning the group's history, the Pointercounts are sharing a powerful virtual recording of a traditional Irish blessing.

"It's an opportunity for the current group to engage in a harmonious bond with alumni while wishing blessings to each other and our audience," the group stated. "In this time of unrest and uncertainty, we perform our blessing in honor of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, their families, and as a message of gratitude to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis."

The all-male group's roots began in 1993 with a barbershop quartet that four brothers from a fraternity put together for a "singing Valentine" fundraiser. Twenty-seven years later, the group has released more than a dozen studio albums and has a huge network of alumni. Its passion is promoting music education and engagement with the arts for all ages.





