Universal Preservation Hall Reveals Spring Lineup With Orleans, Steve Earle, and More

Universal Preservation Hall has announced its latest lineup of performances, with tickets available now. Music lovers of all kinds can experience an array of artists in UPH's restored, intimate venue right in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs.

Among the newly announced performances are two legendary acts sure to delight fans of rock and folk alike. First up, Orleans takes the stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2. Known for their signature harmonies and timeless hits like “Still the One” and “Dance with Me,” this iconic rock band promises an evening filled with nostalgia and feel-good tunes.

Then, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Earle for Alone Again Tour Solo & Acoustic, will bring his acclaimed storytelling and folk-rock sound to UPH 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5. A pioneer in the Americana genre, Earle's powerful songwriting and raw, emotional performances have captivated audiences for decades. Fans can look forward to hearing classics like “Copperhead Road” and “Guitar Town” in an up-close and personal setting.

In addition to these powerhouse performances, UPH is proud to welcome back its beloved In the Round Series, a one-of-a-kind concert experience where artists share both music and personal stories in an intimate, stripped-down setting. Kicking off the 2025 season is blues-folk master Eric Bibb Thursday, April 18, followed by the spellbinding vocals of Lady Blackbird Thursday, May 1.

