Tig Notaro is the 2023 Comedy Headliner at Rochester Fringe Festival

The festival runs Tuesday, September 12–Saturday, September 23.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Organizers of the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, September 12–Saturday, September 23) announced that Tig Notaro will be this year’s comedy headliner on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs Street. Tickets for Tig Notaro: Hello Again start at $21 and will go on sale today at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at rochesterfringe.com and at the Eastman Theatre Box Office (phone: 585-274-3000, online: eastmantheatre.org, in person: 433 East Main Street).

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “Ellen,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Conan.” Her Netflix comedy special “Happy To Be Here” ranks 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and her most recent streaming special, “Drawn”, is a fully animated stand-up comedy production. “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro”, her talk show in which she interviews famous people she’s never heard of, was nominated for Webby and PGA awards.  Notaro’s 2012 show “Live” and the subsequent documentary, Tig, about her recovery from breast cancer, elevated her to the top echelon of stand-up comedians—Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time." Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder’s "Army of the Dead" and “Star Trek: Discovery”; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show “One Mississippi” and hosts an advice podcast, “Don't Ask Tig” as well as the documentary film podcast “Tig and Cheryl: True Story.”

 

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce Tig Notaro as our comedy headliner,” said Festival Producer Erica Fee. “Tig is an absolute comedy legend and I know that Rochester will show her an enthusiastic welcome.”

 

The Rochester Fringe Festival has a significant history of hosting top comedians at its annual festival. Previous headliners have included John Mulaney, Eddie Izzard, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, and Mike Birbiglia.

 

The full lineup of the 2023 Fringe will be announced at the annual BIG REVEAL press conference on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at CenterStage Hart Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. While tickets for Tig Notaro go on sale July 6, all tickets for the rest of the festival will go on sale July 13 at 12 noon.  



