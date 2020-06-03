Theatre Rhinoceros to Stream DOODLER: THE UNSOLVED CASTRO MURDERS

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Facebook Live presentation DOODLER: THE UNSOLVED CASTRO MURDERS, conceived and Performed by John Fisher, June 4, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

1974. Men are being murdered in the Castro. The police are doing nothing to stop it. Nineteen-year old Jack decides to solve the mystery himself and bring the killer to justice. Based on a true story.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816 for more information.

