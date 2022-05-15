The REV Theatre Company Announces Cast & Creatives for Production of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN!

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its inaugural production of the 2022 Season - Catch Me If You Can. The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "This season we are proud to produce four dynamic musicals that celebrate the human spirit. Given what we've all been through these past two years, this year, The REV is celebrating themes of inclusivity, togetherness and community."

Smock will direct the first three productions of The REV's 2022 season: Catch Me If You Can, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair.

Based on the unbelievable true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set during the jet age of the 60s. Frank runs away from his fractured home to pursue a life of great adventure, conning people along the way by assuming a multitude of identities: airline pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. When the FBI catches on, Frank not only eludes capture but revels in the pursuit. A fast, rollicking musical with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Terrence McNally, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying, heartfelt musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

For Catch Me If You Can, Smock is joined by choreographer, Richard J. Hinds, Associate Choreographer for the current Broadway productions of Company and Come From Away. Hinds' Broadway credits also include Newsies (Associate Director) and Jekyll and Hyde (Associate Director/Choreographer). His previous Director/Choreographer credits at The REV include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (2020), Holiday Inn (2018), and Guys and Dolls (2016). Brian Cimmet serves as Musical Director for Catch Me If You Can (Broadway: The Drowsy Chaperone, Mary Poppins, and Grease). Cimmet currently serves as Program Coordinator for the Syracuse University Department of Drama. Most recently at The REV as Musical Director for Grand Hotel, Cimmet is also a two-time American Crossword Puzzle Tournament award winner.

The cast of Catch Me If You Can is led by Ian Ward (Broadway: Gettin' the Band Back Together, Radio City Spectacular) as Frank Abagnale, Jr., Mike Masters (TV: Blindspot, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law & Order; Off-Broadway: An Evening at the Carlyle, Moby Dick) as Carl Hanratty, and Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific, Tarzan, Mamma Mia!, REV: South Pacific, Les Miz, Kiss Me Kate, 42nd Street), who returns to The REV in the role of Frank Abagnale, Sr. Sandy Bainum (Broadway: 42nd Street; Regional: Mamma Mia!, Catch Me If You Can, Company, Parade) as Paula Abagnale/Carol Strong and Lila Coogan (Broadway: Mary Poppins, 1st National Tour: Anastasia) as Brenda Strong make their REV debuts.

The cast also features Jesse Sharp, Ryan M. Hunt, Crystal Sha'nae, Chris Clark, Ian Hayes, Charles P. Way, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Travis Flynt, Ben Sears, Elizabeth Brady, Ashley Agrusa, Jillian Wessel, Sarah Gold, Aimee Lane, Elle May Patterson, Arjaye Johnson, and Taylor Evans.

Casting for the rest of The REV's 2022 season to be announced on a rolling basis. The season runs from June 8 - October 11. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.

2022 Season Dates:

Catch Me If You Can: June 8 - 28

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: July 13 - August 2

State Fair: August 17 - September 6

Ain't Misbehavin' - September 21 - October 11

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.