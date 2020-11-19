The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Virtual Fundraiser HOLIDAY SPIRITS WITH THE HANGAR

On the evening of Saturday, December 5, the Hangar Theatre Company will host a virtual FUNdraiser, Holiday Spirits with the Hangar. This event, honoring the Hangar's past, present, and future, will feature a live streaming mixology class to make your own at-home cocktails, artistic entertainment, and an online silent auction. Proceeds from this event support the Hangar's year-round artistic and educational programming.

Gold and Silver tickets include a pre-packaged kit with ingredients to create two different cocktails, access to a live streaming Cocktail Hour virtual mixology class with local bartender/cocktail creator Lisa Trencansky from Northstar House, and an assortment of snacks to enjoy throughout the event. The Cocktail Hour will also feature a Theatre Trivia break with former Hangar Artistic Directors, Bob Moss and Kevin Moriarty. Gold and Silver tickets must be purchased by November 30 to ensure delivery of the ingredients kit.

At 7:30 PM EST the Cabaret portion of the evening will begin, featuring two rising performers, both favorites of Hangar audiences. Robert Denzel Edwards, a member of the 2019 Lab Company and Binghamton University graduate, has performed in six Hangar productions including Kinky Boots, A Raisin in the Sun, and as Fred in Charles' Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Sandrinne Edström, a member of the 2018 and 2019 Young Professional Company and Ithaca College alumni, has performed in eight Hangar productions including Chicago, Pride and Prejudice, Kinky Boots, Into the Woods as Little Red Riding Hood, Little Women as Amy, and the last two Charles' Dickens' A Christmas Carol as the ethereal Spirit of Christmas Past. Robert and Sandrinne both appeared in the Hangar Theatre's first ever virtual Mainstage production, The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder in May of 2020. Along with piano accompanist Benjamin Stayner, Sandrinne and Robert will perform a mix of classic and original works.

The Cabaret portion will also include a presentation of virtual plays written and performed by sixteen young Next Generation School of Theatre artists and directed by Hangar teaching artists Elizabeth Seldin and Carley Robinson. These plays were written by student artists during the Hangar's virtual Next Generation School of Theatre playwriting class last summer. Hangar Interim Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky said, "We're thrilled to celebrate and honor emerging theatre-makers at different stages of their artistic journeys at this special event. Robert and Sandrinne are phenomenally talented artists whom we've been lucky to watch develop their craft and hone their voices while the Next Gen students are just beginning to discover the role the arts can play in their lives as a means to examine, understand, and express what they are experiencing in the world. These explorations are so essential to the Hangar Theatre mission."

Patrons may also support the Hangar Theatre through the online silent auction, which will run from November 30 through December 6 at 11:59 PM EST. The silent auction includes prizes from independent artists as well as local businesses including Argos Inn, Black Button Distilling, Buffalo Street Books, Discover Cayuga, Edible Arrangements, F. Olivers, Fever Tree Tonics, Gola Osteria, Greek Peak, Monks on the Commons, Myer Farm Distillers, Sparks + Embers, the living room, William Henry Miller Inn, and more! See all prizes and register to bid at charityauction.bid/hangarholidayspirits

The Hangar thanks the event's premier sponsor, Tompkins Trust Company, Partners in Flight CFCU Community Credit Union and Cayuga Radio Group, and Partner in the Arts Ithaca College.

Holiday Spirits With The Hangar is the first of two virtual Hangar Theatre offerings this December. The Seasonal Story Jam & Hootenanny (December 18-27) will feature live streaming music from The Burns Sisters interspersed with a mix of traditional and contemporary short stories, many by Ithaca-area writers, performed by Hangar artists. Learn more at hangartheatre.org/hootenanny

Silver tickets ($75) and Gold tickets ($125) include access to the Cocktail Hour and ingredients kit, and are available through November 30. "Cabaret only" tickets are just $25 and can be purchased through 5 PM EST the evening of the event.

Learn more and buy tickets: www.hangartheatre.org/holiday

