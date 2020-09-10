THE FAN will be presented September 17-26.

September 17-26 the Cherry Arts presents The Fan by Carlo Goldoni, a sprawling family-friendly farce from the still-hilarious 18th-century author of The Servant of Two Masters. The production will feature a socially-distanced cast with elaborate, comic COVID masks, and heightened (ridiculous) movement vividly visible to a distanced audience. In a new form we are calling "lip-sync without lips," the entire show will be performed to a prerecorded track replete with dialogue, music, and absurd sound effects. The show will be available to be watched online or in (distanced, outdoor, masked) person. A first experiment in "lip-sync without lips" can be seen at www.thecherry.org/TheFanSneakPeek. The production is directed and in a new adaptation by Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln.

The Cherry Arts is making The Fan a free event to bring our community together in much-needed shared laughter. Due to COVID-safety limitations on gathering sizes, reservations must be made at bit.ly/TheFanReservations.

Outdoor seating positions will be arranged in "pods" of 1-5 household members, to maintain distance more than twenty feet from the performers and well more than 10 feet from members in other "pods." Covid safety measures will be in place that meet and exceed New York State's guidelines for "low risk outdoor arts and entertainment events."

The Fan show times

Thurs/Fri Sep 17/18 - 5:30pm

Sat Sep 19 - 2/5:30pm

Thurs/Fri Sep 24/25 - 5:30pm

Sat Sep 26 - 2/5:30pm

The Cherry Arts is proud to be taking our tough current circumstances as a challenge to create new, fully embodied artistic experiences to safely bring our community together around the arts. Knowing that our public health situation changes weekly, we are building radical flexibility into all our season plans. Our safety plan can be found here: bit.ly/Cherry2020SafetyPlan.

The Cherry is grateful to those who have made The Fan possible with their generous support:

Underwriters:

Elissa Cogan and Barry Chester

Miller Mayer, LLP

Housing Sponsors:

Constance Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts

Amazing Grace Bed & Breakfast

Sponsor:

Fingerlakes Wealth Management

The Cherry Artists' Collective, an ensemble of local professional performing artists, creates productions from its base at the Cherry Artspace that cannot be found anywhere else: world premieres, international plays in translation, inventive retellings of classic stories, and diverse art forms in fresh combinations.

The Cherry Artists' Collective is generously supported by the Cherry Arts Inc, a not-for-profit arts facilitator and presenting organization. The Cherry Arts expands the possibilities of live theatrical performance by bringing artists and audiences together across boundaries of language, artistic discipline, and form. We support a wide range of creators in a variety of disciplines by hosting them in the Cherry Artspace, a flexible, multidisciplinary space in Ithaca, NY.

The Cherry Membership Program allows patrons to become VIP members of the Cherry family, receiving early news of Artspace performances and events, reserved seats, free beverages, discounted Gala tickets, and invitations to exclusive social events like meet-and-greets with visiting International Artists.

Tickets and Cherry Memberships are available at TheCherry.org, or by leaving a message at (607) 241-0703.

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You