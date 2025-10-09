THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Return To Fort Salem Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater will once again invites audiences to do the “Time Warp” as The Rocky Horror Show returns for a limited run, October 24–November 1, 2025. Following the sold-out success of their 2023 production, the cult-classic musical is re-mounting with its entire 2023 cast returning, plus a few exciting new faces ready to join the madness.

Performances will take place at 7:30 PM, with two special midnight performances for the most daring fans. Tickets are available now at FortSalem.com…and for those brave enough, audiences can join the cast on stage during the finale's “Time Warp”!

The cast includes Nik Gatz as the iconic Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Canavan as Brad, Jenna Wilkinson as Janet, Ryan Fuchs as Rocky, James Alexander as Riff-Raff, Jack Aubuchon as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Megan Morse as Columbia, Kelly Sienkiewicz as Magenta and the Usherette, and Debbie Warnock as the Narrator. The ensemble of Phantoms features Molly Waters, Adrienne Guss, Kyle West, Liam Reynolds, Kason Mulderry, and Jackie Grant.

The production is directed by Kelly Sienkiewicz, who also co-choreographs alongside Fort Salem Theater's Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. Iris Rogers serves as music director and conductor of a live local band. The creative team includes Charles J.I. Krawczyk (scenic design), Courtnie Harrington (lighting design), Tom Moeller (sound design), and Mel Magri (stage management).

Following “The Rocky Horror Show”, Fort Salem Theater's 2025 season continues with “Romeo & Juliet” (November 20–23) and the annual holiday favorite “Snow Business” (December 20–23).

