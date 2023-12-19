Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

THE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm Cafe

Enjoy an enchanted brunch for young princes and princesses at The Old Farm Cafe.

Dec. 19, 2023

The March Royal Princess Brunch will take place Sunday, March 10th from 9AM-11AM; Doors open at 9am, brunch buffet served at 9:30am, show starts at 10am, with photos at 10:45am at OFC's The Old Farm Café (3450 Winton Place, next door to the theatre); Appropriate for all ages.

An enchanted brunch is served for families of young princes and princesses! Princess Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel and Elsa have arrived to dine with young royalty at The Old Farm Cafe. The celebration will begin with guests taking their seats throughout the enchanted farmyard until the brunch buffet is served.

The buffet will feature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and potatoes, and specialty beverages will be available for purchase including lattes, cappuccinos, mimosas, and juice. The magical festivities will begin directly after brunch is served with live musical performances by princesses and a sing-a-long involving all attendees!

Directly following the show young guests will have the opportunity to take photos with the princesses on our gazebo stage. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite royal costume!

A perfect opportunity to introduce young ones to theatre in an interactive and welcoming environment. Ticket price includes the show and the brunch buffet, please note that the brunch will be a pre-set buffet, not our normal menu.

Tickets are by reserved seating, please note, if you do not purchase all tickets at your table, you may be seated with other parties. Parties larger than four are encouraged to purchase two tables close to each other and adjust them together upon arrival. Princesses are subject to change. Suggested for young ones ages 3 to 8 years old.

Click here for Click Here


