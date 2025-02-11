THE BOOK OF WILL and More Set for Road Less Traveled Productions 25/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Road Less Traveled Productions has revealed its 2025-2026 Season which will include a co-production with Shakespeare in Delaware Park in celebration of their 50th anniversary.



The 2025-2026 season will feature the following plays along with the return of the BLUE CARD. The BLUE CARD, an exclusive membership to the season, will offer the full RLTP experience with added benefits.



BLUE CARD memberships are $185 annually and include: 4 tickets to use any way you want; Priority aisle seating option included (no additional charge); Lobby cocktail lounge order discounts; 2 additional regular season tickets purchased at 50% discount; 25% UnScripted comedy improv night ticket discount; Upon purchase, a physical BLUE CARD will be mailed spring 2025.

The 2025-2026 Season includes:



The Book of Will

A Co-Production with Shakespeare in Delaware Park & Celebrating their 50th Anniversary



By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by John Hurley

September 19 – October 19, 2025

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.



Road Less Traveled Productions produced playwright Gunderson’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in 2018.



Uncle Vanya

A timeless classic!

By Anton Chekhov

A New Version by Annie Baker

Directed by Scott Behrend

November 14 – December 14, 2025

Uncle Vanya tells the story of a group of people living on a rural Russian estate, primarily focusing on Ivan "Uncle Vanya" Voinitsky, who has spent his life managing the property for his brother-in-law, the self-absorbed Professor Serebryakov; when the Professor returns with his beautiful young second wife, Yelena, Vanya and the local doctor, Astrov, become captivated by her, leading to a web of unrequited love, frustration, and a sense of wasted life as the Professor plans to sell the estate, further disrupting their already stagnant existence; the play explores themes of regret, longing, and the search for beauty in a seemingly meaningless life.



Exit Strategy

By Ike Holter

Directed by Scott Behrend

February 20 – March 22, 2026

The teachers of Tumbldn High School bring mousetraps from home, they make the toilet paper last, and they show up for the kids nobody else shows up for. So when the school is slated for closure at the end of the year, and the weight of the inevitable bears down on the community, students and teachers alike discover their breaking points. Ricky, the vice principal, has stayed firmly on the sidelines for all of the teachers' previous battles, but now in the eleventh hour, he's compelled to step up with a plan to save the school. Some risk their futures to follow his lead-- But does he actually have any idea what he's doing? Spiked with humor and brimming with fury, Exit Strategy is an exhilarating call to arms about what we owe each other.



Road Less Traveled Productions produced playwright Holter’s smash-hit The Light Fantastic in 2024.

Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

A musical!

Book By Stephen King

Musica & Lyrics by John Mellencamp

Directed by Doug Weyand

April 17 – May 17, 2026



A bluesy rock score by legend John Mellencamp and a claustrophobic, refractured parable from the master of thriller Stephen King combine to create the spooky, cautionary tale of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. In an eerie cabin in the woods, a young couple come across its caretaker, the Troubador, who reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers who are in love with the same woman and the ensuing rivalry that sparks between them. The young couple hearing this tale realize that this cabin’s past is certainly like their present. When the young man’s brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past—especially if it means staying alive?



Road Less Traveled Productions will be the first company to produce this version of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County.

