TABLETOP GONE MAD Comes to Rochester Fringe

The festival runs September 12 - September 23.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre Photo 1 Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company Photo 3 Photos: First Look At INTO THE WOODS At The REV Theatre Company
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

TABLETOP GONE MAD Comes to Rochester Fringe

Twice Rolled Tales, the NYC-based TTRPG producer, is bringing their new tabletop RPG improv show, Tabletop Gone Mad, to the School of the Arts’ Club SOTA (45 Prince Street, Rochester, NY 14607)  as part of the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival, which runs September 12 - September 23. Tabletop Gone Mad performances are Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm, Saturday, September 17th at 1:00pm, and Sunday, September 18th at 4:30pm. Performances run 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $12, on sale now at Click Here.

What do you get when you mix improv, tabletop roleplaying games, and everyone’s favorite word game? The answer: Tabletop Gone Mad, a new fully-improvised, hilariously unpredictable storytelling experience from Twice Rolled Tales. Players and audience members create a tabletop RPG adventure from nouns, adjectives, and possibly the odd body part, then, for just over an hour, players rollick through the madcap scenario. With millions of possibilities, every performance is guaranteed to be unique! Tabletop Gone Mad was created by University of Rochester alum Linnie Schell (‘19, they/them) and features gameplay that will delight fans of Dungeons & Dragons and actual play series like Dimension 20 and Critical Role. Created and produced in New York City, the September 14 performance will be the live premiere of Tabletop Gone Mad!

For more information about Tabletop Gone Mad, visit twicerolledtales.com.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive to Present GODSPELL Beginning This Month Photo
Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive to Present GODSPELL Beginning This Month

Join Blackfriars Theatre for its Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive (BTSI) production from July 28 through August 6, featuring a modern take on the beloved classic, Godspell.

2
MERMAZING: A CIRQUE PIRATE ADVENTURE to Play Rochester Fringe in September Photo
MERMAZING: A CIRQUE PIRATE ADVENTURE to Play Rochester Fringe in September

Aerial Arts of Rochester will debut an original cirque performance in the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 23).

3
THE PUNCH AND JUDY SHOW to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September Photo
THE PUNCH AND JUDY SHOW to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September

The Port-A-Globe Mobile Puppet Theatre has been engaged to perform the Punch and Judy Show at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival for three dates: September 16, September 17, and September 23, all at 12:00 at the School of the Arts.

4
35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September Photo
35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION to Play Rochester Fringe Festival in September

Sunday Stages Theatre Company, an up-and-coming theatre company based in Rochester, NY, has announced 35mm: A Musical Exhibition as their debut production. Performances will be held at the School of the Arts Black Box Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Lake George Dinner Theatre (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You