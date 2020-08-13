Syracuse City Ballet Receives Grant From The Central New York Community Foundation

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Ballet has also shifted to online content during this time.

The Central New York Community Foundation has awarded a grant to the Syracuse City Ballet, CNY Central reports.

Established in 1927, the Central New York Community Foundation encourages local philanthropy by supporting the growth of permanent charitable endowments for the betterment of the region. The Community Foundation serves as the steward of charitable legacies for individuals, families and businesses and serves as a civic leader, convener and sponsor of special initiatives designed to strengthen local nonprofits and address the region's most pressing challenges.

While unable to create in-person content, Syracuse City Ballet has shifted to online content, posting videos to their YouTube page.

Learn more about all upcoming programming at https://www.syracusecityballet.com/.

