Fairgame Arts Grants Return for Sixth Year

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame just announced the sixth annual Fairgame Arts Grants, continuing its commitment to providing vital funding for nonprofit arts and cultural organizations across New York’s Capital Region, Catskills, and Southern Tier.

Eligible nonprofit organizations in 27 counties* may apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to support creative programs that inspire, engage, and enrich their communities.

The Upstate Theatre Coalition for a Fairgame was formed through a partnership between New York State and the casinos serving these three gaming regions: Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, Resorts World Catskills, del Lago Resort & Casino, and Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Coalition members include leading cultural institutions such as Bardavon Presents, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Clemens Center, Palace Performing Arts Center, Proctors, Rochester Broadway Theatre League, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and more.

Each coalition member shares a deep commitment to strengthening its community through world-class live performances, arts education, and expanded access to cultural experiences. Guided by this mission, the coalition established the Fairgame Arts Grants program to directly support arts and cultural organizations throughout its regions. Since the inception of the grant program in 2019, more than $500,000 in grants ranging from $1,000-5,000 have been issued by the organization to fuel creative initiatives and broaden access to the arts.

“Reaching our sixth year of funding is an exciting milestone for the coalition and the many partners who believe in the power of the arts,” said John Parkhurst, Chief Operating Officer of the Rochester Broadway Theatre League and chairman of the Fairgame group. “From large cities to small towns, these grants help cultural organizations expand their reach, deepen their impact, and keep the arts thriving throughout the Capital Region, Catskills, and Southern Tier.”

Grant applications open Friday, Feb. 6 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. Guidelines and application materials are available at afairgame.net. For additional information, email info@afairgame.net.

*Capital Region: Albany, Fulton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, and Washington counties. Catskills Region: Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. Southern Tier: Broome, Chemung, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, and Yates counties.