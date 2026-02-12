Hudson Valley Shakespeare Receives Federal Funding for Expanded Arts Education

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hudson Valley Shakespeare has received $534,000 in Federal Funding for free and reduced-cost Public School arts education expansion thanks to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The funding, part of nearly $30 million earmarked for the Hudson Valley, was recently signed into law as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Consolidated Appropriations bill.

This funding will expand performances and on-site educational opportunities for school groups, offering on-site student matinees and arts education programming over the course of the summer and fall to provide roughly 4,500 local students and educators with outstanding Shakespeare performances. The funding will also be used to defray costs for the schools’ transportation.

HVS previously travelled to schools in the spring or fall, bringing pared down productions to students. With this funding, the company can welcome students and educators into its theater space for dedicated morning matinees. Audiences will experience full-scale productions of Shakespeare’s classics, alongside the natural landscape integral to the HVS campus and the region. This season, students will see As You Like It and King Lear with the Hudson Highlands as the backdrop.

HVS will open its new theater space, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center, this spring, with many community events celebrating the new space to be announced. The first season in the Scripps Theater Center will begin on June 10, and will feature William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube (OSF’s Much Ado About Nothing) and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert (HVS’s Love’s Labor’s Lost); Shakespeare’s King Lear, directed by Artistic Director Davis McCallum (HVS’s The Matchmaker) and featuring Kurt Rhoads in the title role; and, by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, a new production of Boublil and Schӧnberg’s Les Misérables, presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and Cameron Mackintosh LTD, directed by Jenn Thompson (HVS’s Into the Woods) with music supervision by Amanda Morton (Operation Mincemeat).