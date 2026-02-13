NATASHA, PIERRE... to be Presented at Shenendehowa High School Musical Company

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shenendehowa High School's annual musical production for the 2025-26 school year, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, will be held on Thursday, March 5; Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Performed in the Shenendehowa High School East Auditorium, the show will begin at 7:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A 1:00 PM Matinee is also scheduled for Saturday. Tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased at the door or online.

The Box Office will open one hour prior to curtain. Seating will be assigned. Concessions will be available to purchase during a fifteen minute intermission.

High School East is located at 970 Route 146 in Clifton Park, New York. The Shenendehowa Musical Company is participating for its fifth consecutive year in the High School Musical Theatre Awards, sponsored by Proctors. The troupe recently received accolades for "Best Execution of Choreography" (Anything Goes, 2024) and "Best Supporting Performer - Lily Sinnott" (Legally Blonde, 2025). Additionally, the 2026 cast was invited to perform at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs for its Sing Along Broadway event.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, an "electropop" opera, is a modern retelling of Leo Tolstoy's novel, War and Peace. Written by Dave Malloy, the show premiered Off-Broadway in 2012 and had a successful Broadway run from 2016-2017. This production is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Featuring the on and off stage talents of 130 Shenendehowa students, including Dorian Harding (Stage Manager), Lily Sinnott (Natasha), Aleksy Pagette (Pierre), Jameson Rivet (Anatole), Scarlett Dissanayake (Helene), and Rylie Huang (Sonya). Directed by Brad Gregg and Betsy Stambach-Fuller. Pit orchestra under the baton of Joseph Gumpper. Original choreography conceived and taught by Emily Argento.