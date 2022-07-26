Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Joins Proctors Collaborative

The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced today that it has joined Proctors Collaborative, effective Aug. 1, 2022. The SSO will continue to have a separate board of directors and Glen Cortese remains its Artistic Director, but administrative functions will be provided by Proctors Collaborative.

"Proctors and the Schenectady Symphony have a long history in the community and with one another," said Philip Morris, Proctors Collaborative CEO. "This management plan intends to turn that history into a long-term relationship for the health of the arts in our community!"

Founded in 1934, the SSO gave its first concert on February 5, 1935, conducted by Kenneth G. Kelley, Supervisor of Music in Schenectady public schools. In a pioneering broadcast on May 7, the second concert was beamed to South America on General Electric stations W2XAF and W2XAD, making it one of the first American orchestras to be heard overseas via short wave radio. In the decades that have followed, the SSO has become a treasured musical asset in New York's Capital Region.

The personnel of the orchestra, then and now, is drawn from the local community, and is comprised of both professional and non-professional musicians, including teachers, engineers, physicians, and local businesspeople.

Cortese will begin his fourth season for the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra with the 22-23 season, The Musical Time Machine.

"This season's program is designed to transport you in time and focus on specific musical eras," Cortese writes. "We will present new works, traditional favorites, works rarely heard as well as new ways to listen to favorite familiar pieces.

The SSO will host their concert, A Night at the Movies on Saturday, August 13 at the Music Haven Concert Series in Schenectady Central Park. Subscriptions for the SS0 22-23 season are on sale August 1. Visit schenectadysymphony.com for more information on the new season.