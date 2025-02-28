SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY is Coming to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center This Weekend

Diamond Grade Media will present Supersized Women of Comedy at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, Saturday March 1st. Due to popular demand, the 8pm show is now sold out and a new showtime has been added for 5pm.

Supersized Women of Comedy is a fun-filled romp into the minds of some of the nation’s “finest, funniest, comediennes with curves.” Everyone in the cast has either lost a hundred pounds, wants to lose a hundred pounds, has helped someone lose a hundred pounds, or is somewhere in between. The show explores perceived beauty standards in society through a unique blend of stand-up, song, story, sketch, and interactive characters. These body positive ladies of comedy discover together that health is a mindset more than a number on a scale.



The cast includes headliner Mary Dimino (Comedy Central, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC Today, HBO, Tony & Tina’s Wedding, PBS, winner Best Solo Show New York International Fringe Festival for Scared Skinny: A One [hundred pound lighter] Woman Show), Carolann Valentino, (Comedy Comcast, ABC, Winner Best of Show Canadian Fringe), Tracy Rosenberg (Tropicana Atlantic City, My Big Gay Italian Wedding), Randi Simon Lupo (Catch a Rising Star, Foxwoods, Cape May Aerodome), Donna Lloyd (Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club)

