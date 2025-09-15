SSSO Kicks Off “In Other Words” Season with Dramatic Opening Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 92nd season, titled “In Other Words,” with an appearance at both Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College and the MainStage at Proctors.

This season of SSSO features music inspired by literary greats like Arthur Conan Doyle, Martin Luther King, Jr., William Shakespeare, and more. The first concert, “Fate & Turmoil,” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Zankel Music Center and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at the MainStage at Proctors.

Beethoven’s “Overture to Egmont” sets the stage with heroic intensity, while Strauss’ “Macbeth” brings Shakespeare’s tragic character to life in dramatic orchestral form. The program concludes when SSSO is joined by guest pianist Philip Edward Fisher for Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphony No. 2, The Age of Anxiety,” a gripping, jazz-infused journey inspired by W. H. Auden’s epic poem.

Philip Edward Fisher is an acclaimed pianist celebrated for his refined style, versatility, and international career as both a soloist and ensemble performer. He has appeared at prestigious venues such as Alice Tully Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the Barbican Centre, and has performed with major orchestras under renowned conductors. A champion of new music and chamber performance, Fisher has collaborated with leading composers and artists worldwide, earning honors such as the Julius Isserlis Scholarship and election as an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.

Before each performance, patrons are invited to join Artistic Director and Conductor Glen Cortese for a free pre-concert talk. The talk for this first performance will be 6 p.m. at Zankel Music Center and 2 p.m. at Proctors. It’s an excellent way to learn more about the music and an opportunity to ask questions about the performance. All are invited to attend.

