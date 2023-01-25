Rochester Fringe Festival Announces Venue-Show Submissions

The Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, announced the date for its Venue-Show Submissions today. Artists and producers interested in performing at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their production proposals to various Rochester venues using one easy application process via rochesterfringe.com beginning on February 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM. Applications will be accepted until March 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM. The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival begins on Tuesday, September 12 and runs daily through Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Rochester Fringe Venue-Show Submissions Details:

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully-realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows. Artists are encouraged to propose their production plans to as many local Fringe venues as desired for live, in-person, and online, digital shows.

There is no cost to apply.

The Fringe recommends that artists interested in performing at the 2023 festival, begin gathering materials and making preparations to complete the online application now. Extensive details regarding the submission process can be found on the Fringe website at rochesterfringe.com.

The Rochester Fringe Festival itself does not book shows during this upcoming Venue-Show Submissions process.

Each venue selects, books, and negotiates contracts for their own shows directly with the artists; bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the Venue-Show Submissions period. Fringe venues showcase a myriad of art forms from drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and everything in between.

Performances will take place in more than twenty-five different venues located in neighborhoods around downtown Rochester. Artists will have an opportunity to present their shows at a variety of diverse locations including: Eastman School of Music: Hatch Hall and Kilbourn Hall, The Focus Theater, Geva Theatre Center, JCC CenterStage, Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Alliance, MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center, the School of the Arts, the Spirit Room among others.

A complete list of this year's venues accepting submissions will be announced prior to February 22, 2023.

Shows requiring non-traditional, unique spaces are encouraged to complete the application form on the website and submit it to Fringe requesting a "Site-Specific" setting. Fringe organizers will work directly with those artists during the Venue-Show Submissions period regarding their site-specific show proposals. Prior site-specific locations have included Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Joseph's Park, and even parked cars.

"Each year, the Fringe presents a global performance arts experience transforming downtown into a spectacular entertainment hub. The festival offers something exciting for audiences of all ages and from all walks of life. There are literally hundreds of compelling, colorful, and world-class shows to enjoy." says Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer." For 12 days, artists from all over the world gather together to create an arts extravaganza which is unique to our community. By drawing lovers of the performing arts to its many different venues, the Fringe not only stimulates arts attendance and the local economy, but also encourages artistic freedom to flourish."