Review: PURE NATIVE at Geva Theatre

Geva Theatre’s latest production, Pure Native by Vickie Ramirez, is a gripping and gorgeously realized exploration of identity, tradition, and the complicated interplay between cultural survival and economic progress. Directed with intention and sensitivity, this production is a window into the inner workings of Native families, customs, and generational tension. With an all-Native cast, a Native playwright, and production choices steeped in Indigenous perspective, Pure Native stands at as one of Geva’s most captivating offerings this season.

Pure Native tells the story of Brewster (Kalani Queypo), a successful entrepreneur returning to his reservation in upstate New York to pitch a controversial idea: build a bottling plant using the reservation’s pristine water source. The proposal promises jobs, wealth, and stability for the struggling community—but at a price. What unfolds is a tense family and community drama, as Brewster’s pitch fractures relationships and forces each character to grapple with questions of loyalty, legacy, and who ultimately gets to decide the future of Native lands. The story’s richness lies in its specificity: the tribal council debates, the intergenerational clashes, and the emotional terrain of those caught between heritage and ambition.

Jake Waid’s portrayal of Gary is quietly stunning. With a performance that’s more internal than explosive, Waid commands the stage not by volume, but by precision. Every line lands with purpose; every pause feels earned. His character, Gary—a man deeply rooted in his traditions—serves as the emotional and moral counterweight to Brewster’s ambition, and Waid gives him a gravity that lingers long after curtain.

The show’s brilliance, however, extends far beyond its performances. The scenic design, featuring a breathtaking depiction of a river cascading across the stage, is more than visual beauty—it’s a metaphorical throughline for the show’s central conflict. Water, here, is life, economy, tradition, and future, all wrapped in one. The river isn’t just backdrop—it’s battleground.

The sound design and direction continue this theme of immersive, culture-driven storytelling. You’ll hear Native music motifs layered into scene transitions, and see blocking and movement choices that reflect both community and division. It’s rare to see a production where every element—dialogue, lighting, set, sound—feels like it’s speaking the same language.

Where the show excels most is in its refusal to offer easy answers. There’s no clear villain, no tidy resolution. Ramirez’s script dares the audience to sit with discomfort, to see the tension between preservation and progress not as a binary but as a heartbreaking, sometimes unbridgeable gulf. For non-Native audience members, it’s a masterclass in listening.

Pure Native is a vital, eloquent piece of theatre—one that educates as it entertains, and challenges as it connects. If you care about storytelling that reflects lived experience and cultural nuance, this is a must-see. It’s running at Geva Theatre through May 12th. For tickets and more information, click here.

