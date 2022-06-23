Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors Hosts MEAN GIRLS Teens Night

The event will be held at the 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 show.

Jun. 23, 2022  

Proctors announced today that they will be hosting a Teens Night on Broadway for Mean Girls at the 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 show. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.  

For Teens Night on Broadway, kids and teenagers, age 18 and under, can attend the Tuesday night show of Mean Girls for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult using the code PLASTICS.

Along with the performance of Mean Girls, Proctors Arcade will be full of local vendors each with their own Mean Girls-themed activity for children and families, 90 minutes before the performance.

Northern Rivers, a family services organization focusing on foster care and early childhood development, will be bringing kindness rock painting, face painting and a positive affirmations activity. DJ HollyW8D will be here with More than Music LLC to teach kids how to DJ. Electric City Barn, a collaborative arts space, will give kids the chance to make their own self-care burn book. Schenectady YMCA will have a Pop-Up Shop that highlights unhealthy and abusive relationships. Schenectady City Library will have mandala window clings.

