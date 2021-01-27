Pressure Players Reveal Mystery Panelist In Global Radio Contest

Almost two weeks since six student playwrights from the drama program at the University of Northampton were featured in a global radio contest, the NYC startup production agency known as The Pressure Players has finally revealed the last member on their panel of judges.

Phil Stern is a local and rising New York-based musician, educator, and composer. In an exclusive interview, Stern said, "the opportunity to write something for something that is entirely experienced through hearing; so often as a musician or composer we have to also be concerned with the visuals but this is one of those unique moments where I can focus solely on engaging the viewer through sound."

Stern said his inspiration for his own original works comes from the belief that "there is something to be gained or learned from all music whether it is the masters like Bach and Beethoven or contemporary artists like The Weekend or Post Malone."

When it comes to his collaboration with The Pressure Players, Stern's contribution consists of over 15 years of experience as a songwriter and a background from the Aaron Copland School of Music in music education with a concentration in choral music.

"He's perfect for our debut international collaboration, and I think there's nobody better equipped for the panel that really exemplifies the values of the company in the way he collaborates," said Artistic Director Danielle Kogan, "after reading through these incredible pieces, I'm sure we'll need someone with his expertise when it comes to making the final call."

"I'm very excited to have the rare opportunity to work with artists in the international community while also enjoying the comfort of working with local artists too," said Stern, "I think it's going to make a better product because we can all contribute something different."