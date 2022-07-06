Photos: First Look at Cortland Rep's KISS ME, KATE

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents another "revival" for the third show in their 50th Anniversary season, the well-known backstage musical "Kiss Me, Kate". Last produced at CRT in 1984, this hilarious and tuneful show has music and lyrics by Cole Porter with book by Sam and Bella Spewack.

Performances at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will run from July 6th - 16th with evening shows at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 8th, 10th, and 13th at 2:00 PM.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Sparks fly both onstage and off when actor/director Fred Graham attempts to mount a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew with his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi in the leading role. Added to the mix is a flirtatious ingenue, her gambler boyfriend and some musically inclined gangsters, creating a sharp, witty and riotous evening of big laughs, hot dancing and some of Cole Porter's most classic tunes. Familiar favorites include Another Openin' Another Show, So in Love, Too Darn Hot, and Always True to You.