Photo Flash: THE SHOE Makes English-Language Premiere

Audiences are loving The Shoe, an emotionally profound and wildly funny new play about an unusual young boy named Benoît and the adults who care for him. Québec playwright David Paquet is a recipient of the Governor General's Award for Drama and the Prix Michel Tremblay, and The Shoe is his newest play, produced at the Cherry for the first time in English. Canadian press called the French première "a Kinder Surprise: you come for the comedy, but stay for the lucid observations."





