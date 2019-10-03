Photo Flash: THE SHOE Makes English-Language Premiere

Audiences are loving The Shoe, an emotionally profound and wildly funny new play about an unusual young boy named Benoît and the adults who care for him. Québec playwright David Paquet is a recipient of the Governor General's Award for Drama and the Prix Michel Tremblay, and The Shoe is his newest play, produced at the Cherry for the first time in English. Canadian press called the French première "a Kinder Surprise: you come for the comedy, but stay for the lucid observations."

Emma Bowers, Amoreena Wade, Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons

Emma Bowers, Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons

Emma Bowers, Amoreena Wade, Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons

Amoreena Wade, Joshua Witzling, Emma Bowers

Emma Bowers, Amoreena Wade

Amoreena Wade, Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons, Emma Bowers

Godfrey Simmons

Emma Bowers, Amoreena Wade, Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons

Godfrey Simmons

Joshua Witzling, Godfrey Simmons

Emma Bowers, Joshua Witzling

Joshua Witzling



