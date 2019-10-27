Photo Flash: First Look at INTERROGATION ROOM at the Road Less Traveled Theater

Interrogation Room will run November 1 - 24 at the Road Less Traveled Theater.



Directed by RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend.



Cast & Production Team include: Starring Ensemble member Matt Witten alongside John Vines, Nick Stevens and Dave Tyrik.



Designers: RLTP Ensemble Members Dyan Burlingame (set), Maura Price (costume), John Rickus (light) and Katie Menke (sound) alongside Emily Powrie (props).



Photos courtesy of Gina Gandolfo 2019





